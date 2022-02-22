MUMBI : Rising raw material costs and covid-related disruptions are making it increasingly difficult for mid-cap companies to earn enough to make interest payments on their debt.

An analysis of 77 companies in the BSE Midcap index showed debt serviceability of mid-cap firms declined in the December quarter. The analysis showed interest coverage ratio (ICR), a measure of how easily a company can pay interest on its debt from earnings, declined sharply to 4.5 times at the end of the December quarter from 6.1 times at the end of the preceding quarter. Notably, it was slightly lower than 4.7 times at the end of December 2020.

View Full Image Weakening Momentum

India’s wholesale inflation, which measures price increases from the perspective of goods and services producers, has stayed in double-digit levels for 10 straight months till January. On the other hand, retail inflation, which gauges how price increases affect consumers, has been relatively more benign at 6.01%, although it still breached the central bank’s tolerance threshold. This indicates that producers, especially smaller companies who lack pricing power, are unable to pass on the increase in input costs to consumers, crimping their profitability.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd, said that rising interest costs, increasing working capital requirements and, in some cases, ratings deterioration, have dragged down interest coverage ratios. He added that larger companies have managed costs better and even saw some market share gains.

An analysis of 383 companies in the BSE 500 index also showed that ICR slipped to 7.6 times in the December quarter from 8.1 times at the end of the preceding three months. The analysis excludes banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and oil and gas firms.

Companies in automobiles, consumer staples, cement and industrials segments saw lower demand and rising input costs affecting their performance.

An analyst at a domestic brokerage said that various market leaders in autos, FMCG, paints and consumer durables sectors are finding it difficult to pass on increased input costs to customers. Smaller business-to-business companies, like auto ancillaries, have seen heavy margin erosion. A few others in the financials, consumer discretionary, metals, utilities, and chemicals segments were better placed.

Commodity inflation, energy price hikes and supply-chain disruptions have pressured cash flows, and this is likely to have increased reliance on borrowings to some extent, an analyst said.

Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head, corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd, said that “the marginal contraction in the interest coverage ratio for the Indian corporate sector in the fiscal third quarter can be attributed to ... commodity-led headwinds across many of the key sectors. This, coupled with higher working capital borrowings to support higher inventory cost/holding, led to higher interest expenses as well. Due to supply chain disruption in certain sectors, companies tend to stock up on inventories. Both these factors have led to higher working capital intensity in the corporates, which has resulted in higher working capital borrowing and higher interest costs."

However, a pickup in execution has helped infrastructure and real estate companies improve debt serviceability. Similarly, the demand pickup in telecom and power aided coverage improvement. However, most other sectors have seen rising pressure on earnings.

Rising interest costs were cited as one of the reasons for ICR declining by Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings and Research, said: “Many of the large-cap corporates have reduced leverage, and earnings have improved. However, within mid-cap companies, there is some deterioration. Export-oriented sectors have been benefited the most, whereas sectors only focussed on domestic demand are not doing well".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.