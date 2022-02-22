Mid-cap firms struggle to meet debt  obligation as  inflation  bites

Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head, corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd, said that “the marginal contraction in the interest coverage ratio for the Indian corporate sector in the fiscal third quarter can be attributed to ... commodity-led headwinds across many of the key sectors. This, coupled with higher working capital borrowings to support higher inventory cost/holding, led to higher interest expenses as well. Due to supply chain disruption in certain sectors, companies tend to stock up on inventories. Both these factors have led to higher working capital intensity in the corporates, which has resulted in higher working capital borrowing and higher interest costs."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}