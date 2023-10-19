Coforge, Cyient outliers amid weak quarter for tech services
NEW DELHI : Mid-cap information technology (IT) service providers, Cofo-rge and Cyient Group, proved outliers in their September quarter earnings filed at the BSE on Thursday. While bellwether large-caps, as well as mid-cap firms such as Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS), Persistent Systems and Zensar Technologies, largely offered bleak September quarter figures and cautious commentary for the rest of this fiscal, both Coforge and Cyient group outperformed peers in maintaining operating margin and profitability—despite macroeconomic headwinds.