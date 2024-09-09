China’s Midea moves ahead with Hong Kong’s likely biggest listing this year
Chinese appliance maker Midea Group has started taking orders from investors for an initial public offering to raise up to US$3.46 billion, which, if successful, would be the biggest such fundraising deal in Hong Kong this year.
