Mid-sized IT companies bet on GCC advisory firms to score quick deal wins
Jas Bardia 6 min read 15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST

This strategy of investing in advisory firms, analysts say, enables IT services companies to get faster access to new clients and an easier entry into the country’s $68 billion global capability centre market.
Mid-sized information technology (IT) services companies such as Mphasis Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are investing in advisory firms that help large corporations set up back-end tech hubs or global capability centres in India, in their bid to win substantial tech and engineering contracts later on.
