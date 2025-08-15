Mid-sized IT companies bet on GCC advisory firms to score quick deal wins

“We did ref calls with customers. What I'm seeing came out consistent. They said, 'Listen, we’ve tried BOT (build-operate-transfer) models with traditional outsourcing companies,' and they named some of our large competitors. They said, 'With them, we never felt like it's a model that works for us. We always felt like there is a tension that is going to be there at the point of transferring. That it won't be easy, one. Two, even before the transfer in the 3-year or 4-year operate phase, we felt like the team is not ours. We felt like the team is the outsourcing company's team," said Srikrishna during the company’s analyst call.