THESE IT CEOs earn higher salaries than major players like Infosys, HCL in FY23. Here's how much they earned1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Smaller IT firms pay their CEOs more than larger counterparts, with Sandeep Kalra of Persistent Systems earning ₹61.7 crore.
Amidst CEO compensation cuts at major IT players like Infosys, HCL, and Tech Mahindra in FY23, smaller IT firms have notably awarded higher CEO paychecks. In fact, Mid-tier IT company bosses are even outearning their larger counterparts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message