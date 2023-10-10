Miffed by low offer, Religare orders valuation report
On 23 September, the Burman family offered to acquire an additional 5.27% stake in the financial services company for ₹407 crore, leading to a mandatory open offer.
MUMBAI : Religare Enterprises Ltd’s board has commissioned an independent valuation report as it believes that the company is worth more than the price the Burman family has offered, a person with knowledge of the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message