Migration to cloud, modernization of applications seeing resonance: VMWare

NEW DELHI: The pandemic has made companies rethink their IT strategy and embrace technologies and practices that are necessary for the new normal. Cloud migration and modernization picked momentum. Technologies that allowed employees to work better from home remained in the spotlight.

In a telephonic interaction with Mint, Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, VMware, dwells on how 2020 shaped digital transformation journey for organisations in India, the role of India at the global stage and how his company is adapting to the changing market dynamics.

Edited excerpts

Q. How have covid-19 led disruptions impacted the pace of digital transformation in India? How has it impacted purchase decisions?

I think that as the economy starts to reopen, we'll begin to see technology lead the way to GDP growth. Many of the industries in India, be it telcos or large banks, are transforming themselves using digital technologies. We're watching very closely how these companies who are our biggest customers in India are looking at the IT spend, where they are progressively looking to categorically spend less. But we're not seeing any dramatic differences between how the Indian companies that we work with compared to many other countries that are also coming out gradually out of recession.

Q. What kind of growth VMware has seen in India during the year? What is the strategy for India right now?

We have always felt India was the best place to bet even more. Our engineering workforce in India has grown. We have made a commitment in the last few years, to invest $2 billion, and we look to do more. India is a strategic market for two reasons. One is the customer base— we have customers here who want to do business with US. If you look at what's happening right now, with US and China, I think India stands to gain from it. I am very bullish on the overall growth potential of India once we come out of the pandemic. And in the meantime, I've told our India team to just focus on customers. Migration and modernization of the cloud, work from home solutions are the types of things in which we're starting to see resonance.

Q. Cybersecurity has emerged as a big focus area for VMware. The company has made several acquisitions in the last few years. What is the plan in this space?

As any company grows, they have to look at markets that are adjacent to it. And as we looked at our stack, we felt like security is something we should do more. Security is an infrastructure related market. And we are kind of a cloud infrastructure company, and cloud security, network endpoint security are very adjacent to us. We have a complete portfolio for data center networking, firewalls, load balancing or SD-WAN. At this year’s VMworld conference, we announced a secure access service edge (SASE) platform for distributed workforce security all the way to the home. We have probably done about five to ten acquisitions that are all security related. We have today over a billion dollar security business that's growing over 20,000 customers.

Q. How is VMware adapting to the changing dynamics of IT spending by companies in India and elsewhere?

With IT spending not being as much as it was before, we have to go and capture some of that budget they will spend on technologies that will make them work faster. That is why I described those two pockets where we're seeing momentum— migration to cloud and modernization of applications. We're seeing security also being an area where our customers, including the ones in India, want to spend.

