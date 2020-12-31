Migration to cloud, modernization of applications seeing resonance: VMWare

We have always felt India was the best place to bet even more. Our engineering workforce in India has grown. We have made a commitment in the last few years, to invest $2 billion, and we look to do more. India is a strategic market for two reasons. One is the customer base— we have customers here who want to do business with US. If you look at what's happening right now, with US and China, I think India stands to gain from it. I am very bullish on the overall growth potential of India once we come out of the pandemic. And in the meantime, I've told our India team to just focus on customers. Migration and modernization of the cloud, work from home solutions are the types of things in which we're starting to see resonance.