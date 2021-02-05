Milind Kulkarni to return as Tech Mahindra CFO effective 2 April

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Friday named Milind Kulkarni as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 2 April, 2021.

Kulkarni will take over from the current CFO Manoj Bhat, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, Bhat is taking over as the Group Chief Financial Officer of M&M Group as part of the leadership rotation strategy, it added.

"It's been a pleasure working with Manoj over the years, and I wish him all the best in his new role as the M&M Group's Chief Financial Officer," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said.

He has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation, he added.

"I would like to thank him (Bhat) for his immense contributions to the finance function. I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role," Gurnani said.

Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including being the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018, and in his current role as a Senior Advisor for the company, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier statement, TechM said it sees a growth in the headcount going forward and expects 5,000 freshers to join its workforce by June this year.

The Mahindra Group company had an employee base of over 1.21 lakh as of December 31, 2020 and the utilisation had stood at an all-time high of 87 per cent.

"The way to look at it is that we will see headcount growth going forward," Bhat had told analysts over a call recently.





