Nestlé's milk and nutrition segment loses shine in India operations, making way for high-growth products

Ten years ago, the milk products and nutrition business of Nestlé India was its growth engine, accounting for half of its revenue. Today, that share has shrunk to a third and the segment has become the company’s slowest-growing business as it focuses on high-growth products.
The milk products and nutrition business—including dairy whitener, condensed milk, UHT milk, yogurt, maternal and infant formula, baby foods and healthcare nutrition—contributed 33.4% of Nestlé India’s turnover in FY26, down from 38.1% in the previous year. This share was as high as 49.6% in CY16, according to the company’s annual reports.
Revenue from the milk products and nutrition group rose 0.7% to ₹7,716 crore in FY26, the slowest pace among the company’s four product groupings. Volumes fell 2% to 122,958 tonnes.