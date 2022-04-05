Amul feels that prices might remain "firm" going forward due to increased pressure from energy, logistics and packaging costs, officials informed on Tuesday, adding that they are not in a position to confirm how much the prices will increase.

"They can't go down from here, can only go up," Amul MD RS Sodhi told PTI when asked about his outlook on milk prices.

The cooperative has hiked prices by 8 per cent in the last two years, including the ₹2 hike in milk prices per litre last month, Sodhi said.

The official further stressed that inflation in his industry is not a cause of worry as farmers are benefitting through higher prices for the produce. Sodhi said, “The hikes by Amul and the broader dairy sector are very limited as compared to others or when compared to the rise in input costs."

He said energy prices, which impact cold storage expenses, have gone up by over a third, logistics costs are also up by a similar measure and the same is the case with packaging.

There is an increase of ₹1.20 per litre of milk because of these pressures, he said, stressing that farmers' income per litre has also gone up by up to ₹4 per litre during the pandemic.

The cooperative has implemented technology interventions, especially on supply chain management, to reduce its costs, Sodhi said, adding that companies in the sector have seen a compression of profit margins because of such pressures.

Amul is unfazed by such pressures because profit booking is not the core objective for the cooperative, he said, adding that 85 paise in every rupee booked as revenue goes to the farmer.

Meanwhile, Amul is gearing to enter the organic foods business and test running the same currently, he said, pointing out that it is interested in any activity which is allied to farming and agriculture.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.