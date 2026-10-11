‘Milky Mist denies FSSAI inquiry on its paneer products’: Here’s what Tamil Nadu-based dairy products company said

Milky Mist, a Tamil Nadu-based value added dairy products company, reportedly clarified in a filing to the stock exchanges that it has not received any notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department directing an inquiry into its paneer products.

“The company will appropriately respond to any communication received from the concerned authorities and take necessary action, if any, in accordance with applicable law,” Miky Mist's statement shared by The Hindu Business line stated.

Also Read | FSSAI send notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science over misleading claims

The clarification was issued after reports last week alleged that the Central Food Safety Department had instructed the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department to submit samples of Milky Mist’s paneer for laboratory testing. The reports also said that the action was taken after tests revealed poor quality of Milky Mist Paneer.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported on September 23 that in the case of Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket, the FSSAI initiated action due to misleading claims and non-compliant product information related to some dairy products of Milky Mist. These products are 'Milky Mist Fresh Low Fat Cream, Milky Mist Farm Fresh Curd, and Milky Mist Greek Yoghurt', the report added.

On Saturday, The New Indian Express reported that at MN Enterprises in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road in Karnataka, officials seized expired plain caramel, Nestlé Milkmaid and Milky Mist khoa. Deficiencies in labelling requirements were also found at the unit, the report added,

About Milky Mist Milky Mist identifies itself as “India's fastest-growing packaged food company.” It has a range of 400+ products, according to the company’s website.

The company began as a Milk Trading Company in 1985. It started making paneer 30 years ago, in 1994.

‘Milky Mist’ brand name born in 1997, and the logo was created in 2007.

In 2010, the first TV commercial was launched for Milky Mist Paneer, their flagship product, which took the brand to the drawing rooms of millions of households in South India.

Also Read | Do consumers need simpler food labels as FSSAI steps up action against brands?

Over the years, the company has diversified product categories to include various value-added dairy products, such as cheese, paneer, butter, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, ultra-high temperature (“UHT”) products, and other products, including frozen foods, ready-to-eat (“RTE”) and ready-to-cook (“RTC”) products, as well as chocolates.