Millions of J&J covid-19 vaccines are at risk of expiring in June

The efforts have had limited success because of the nation’s slowdown in overall vaccinations and because many states and vaccination sites also have expiring J&J supply and don’t see demand for more doses. Just over half of the 21.4 million J&J shots distributed to providers have been administered, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, versus 83% for shots from Moderna Inc. as well as Pfizer Inc. and its partner, BioNTech.