MIMI Fish to launch sales outlets, online delivery of fish in Kerala

MIMI Fish, a retail venture of the Kerala Fisheries Department, is all set to launch its sales outlets across the state and online home delivery service for supply of fresh fish and value-added products.

Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation, which is implementing the project, said on Sunday that consumers can buy their fish either directly from the nearest MIMI store or get home-delivered the order through the Mobile App-MIMI.

The menu immediately on offer includes fresh fish, dry fish, fish curry and fish pickles while more value-added products will soon be on the plate, it said in a release here.

The State Coastal Area Development Corporation is implementing the project as part of its socio-economic initiative 'Parivarthanam.'

It is supported by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT).

As a prelude to its rollout, the website of MIMI Fish will be launched by Kerala Fisheries Minister Shri Saji Cherian at a function at Kollam soon, it said.

"The inaugural run of MIMI Fish will cover Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. It will be introduced in other districts and other parts of the country subsequently," said Roy Nagendran, Chief of Operations, Parivarthanam Project.

Besides the consumers and fishers, other main beneficiaries of this project are the engineering and degree dropouts, who get part time jobs of home delivery of MIMI products, and later, they would be given coaching for the courses they pursue to help them become graduates, the release said.

The fish that MIMI sells will be totally free from adulterating materials and follow the hygiene standards and protocols set by European Union and other advanced countries in processing, preservation and storage, it said.

Fish is immediately chilled upon capture as per the technology developed by CIFT, which matches the European export standards, the release added.

