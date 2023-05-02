Hello User
Home / Companies / News /  Minda Corp approaches CCI to acquire 24.5% stake in Pricol

Minda Corp approaches CCI to acquire 24.5% stake in Pricol

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint
Minda Corporation will file an application before the CCI to increase its stake in rival Pricol Ltd

Minda Corp said the company acquired 1.91 crore shares or 15.7% of equity at 209 a piece of Pricol in February this year.

Manufacturer of auto parts Minda Corporation will file an application before the Competitive Commission of India (CCI) to increase its stake in rival Pricol Ltd to 24.5%.

In a BSE filing, Minda Corp said the company acquired 1.91 crore shares or 15.7% of equity at 209 a piece of Pricol in February this year. February's acquisition was done for 400 crore.

And on Tuesday filing, the automotive components firm said, " The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 1st May 2023, decided to file an application to Competition Commission of India for making an investment in equity shares of Pricol Limited upto 25.5% of total equity shares of Pricol at this stage".

Pricol Ltd reported a consolidated profit of 26.76 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered consolidated PAT at 17.34 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the consolidated PAT grew to 94.88 crore from 37.95 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

Priocol is a debt-free company and has a cash flow worth 112.2 crore.

It is the second-largest manufacturer of instrument clusters and fuel level sensors for two and three-wheeler applications.

According to CNBCTV18, Pricol has a 50% market share in two-wheeler and 70% in the CV segment.

