Minda Industries forays in Uzbekistan, to buy 51% stake in UZ Chasys

1 min read.Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 07:54 PM ISTLivemint
Auto components maker Minda Industries on Tuesday said it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Uzbekistan-based automotive lighting manufacture UZ Chasys for around ₹58 crore.
The company has won the bid to acquire a 51 per cent stake in UZ Chasys in Uzbekistan for a purchase consideration of 83.1 billion Kyrgystani Soms (equivalent to ₹58 crore), Minda industries said in a statement.