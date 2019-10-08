Minda Industries to buy Germany’s Delvis for 163 crore

Auto ancillary manufacturer Minda Industries today said it had entered into a pact to buy 100% stake Delvis Gmbh, a German company engaged in automotive lamps engineering, design and testing. The deal, which includes two subsidiaries companies of the target, is worth Euros 21 million (Rs163 crore).

“The automotive lighting industry has seen a major shift in technology with the advent of LED-based lighting products. While the global markets had migrated to LED 8-10 years ago, India market is now demanding this technology. This acquisition would help us bring this gap with cutting edge technology that Delvis has to offer to global markets," a press release quoted Chairman and Managing Director N. K. Minda as saying.

On Monday on the BSE, Minda Industries shares closed at Rs335.05, up 1.4% from Friday’s close. Markets were closed today on account of Dussehra.

The transaction, expected to be concluded in next two months, is subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals. It will be funded by a mix of debt and equity.

The release said the acquisition was part of the company’s strategy to acquire technological capabilities in existing product lines (automotive lighting). Delvis is among the top players with state of the art lighting technology and works closely with German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (Volkswagen/Audi/Porche) in pre-development activities for high end platforms, which deploy the next level of technologies.

This acquisition is expected to deliver considerable synergies for growth of lamp business in India and enhance its product offerings to OEMs.