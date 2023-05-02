Minda seeks CCI nod to buy 24.5% in Pricol2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Minda had in February bought a 15.7% stake in Pricol for ₹400 crore in a surprise move that triggered a confrontation with the promoter group of the target company led by managing director Vikram Mohan.
New Delhi: Auto parts maker Minda Corporation on Tuesday sought the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approval to buy 24.5% stake in rival Pricol Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.
