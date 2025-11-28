BENGALURU :Mindspace Business Parks REIT has acquired two office assets in Mumbai and one in Pune from sponsor K Raheja Corp for ₹2,916 crore, as real estate investment trusts (Reits) continue to acquire properties to expand their portfolios.

The three Grade-A assets are—a newly completed commercial tower named Ascent in Mumbai's upscale Worli area, an office building named The Square Avenue 98 in the city's BKC Annex locality, and a third office building in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT announced on Friday that the board of the trust's manager has approved the acquisition and preferential issue of units.

The acquisitions collectively amount to around 0.8 million sq ft of leasable area, valued at a gross asset value (GAV) of ₹3,106 crore by independent valuers, the company said. Following the acquisition, the GAV of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is expected to increase from ₹41,020 crore to ₹44,126 crore.