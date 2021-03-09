Mindspace REIT board meets today, likely to approve 450 cr fundraising plan

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that “A meeting of Executive Committee of the Manager shall be held on Tuesday, March 09, 2021, through audio-visual electronic communication, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by Mindspace REIT through issue of debt security(ies) aggregating upto ₹450 cores by way of private placement, in one or more tranches/series/issuances/phases."

