Mindspace REIT board meets today, likely to approve 450 cr fundraising plan

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Tuesday said the executive committee of the manager of the company will meet today to discuss and approve a plan to raise up to ₹450 crore through the issue of debt securities.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that “A meeting of Executive Committee of the Manager shall be held on Tuesday, March 09, 2021, through audio-visual electronic communication, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by Mindspace REIT through issue of debt security(ies) aggregating upto ₹450 cores by way of private placement, in one or more tranches/series/issuances/phases."
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
The fund could be raised in one or more tranches, the company said.
Mindspace REIT, promoted by K Raheja Corp and Blackstone, got listed on stock exchanges last year after launching a public issue of ₹4,500 crore. It owns office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Mindspace REIT has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets.