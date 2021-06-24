Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mindspace REIT commits to 100% renewable electricity use by 2050

Mindspace REIT commits to 100% renewable electricity use by 2050

Premium
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has committed to transform to 100% renewable electricity use across all areas serviced and maintained within its portfolio by 2050.
2 min read . 01:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Two business parks in the REIT are already equipped with solar panels to generate clean energy. The entity has an installed capacity of approximately 1.8 MW of rooftop solar PV and is working towards transitioning to source 100 GWh power generated, by renewable energy sources annually

BENGALURU: Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday said it has joined the global RE100 initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

BENGALURU: Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday said it has joined the global RE100 initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

With this, the Mumbai-based firm said it has committed to transform to 100% renewable electricity use across all areas serviced and maintained within its portfolio by 2050. Mindspace REIT will also make renewable energy accessible to tenants who choose to avail of the green power. Its commitment towards mitigating environmental impact across project lifecycles is in sync with the mission of RE100, which is to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids at scale.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

With this, the Mumbai-based firm said it has committed to transform to 100% renewable electricity use across all areas serviced and maintained within its portfolio by 2050. Mindspace REIT will also make renewable energy accessible to tenants who choose to avail of the green power. Its commitment towards mitigating environmental impact across project lifecycles is in sync with the mission of RE100, which is to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids at scale.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mindspace REIT has set phase-wise targets for the transformation. It will source 35% of total energy requirement from renewable sources by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050. It currently sources about 10% energy through renewable sources like solar energy and renewable energy certificates (RECs).

This also allows the company the opportunity to encourage a large global tenant base working out of its business parks to switch to clean energy.

Two business parks in the REIT are already equipped with solar panels to generate clean energy. The entity has an installed capacity of approximately 1.8 MW of rooftop solar PV and is working towards transitioning to source 100 GWh power generated, by renewable energy sources annually.

“Our initiatives align with RE100 and are an effort to build a sustainable ecosystem for tenants, through deployment of energy efficient systems and renewable energy generation and sourcing. Our commitment also enables us to encourage our tenants to see the benefits of renewable energy and make the switch for their respective businesses. Committing to the RE100 vision of fully transitioning to renewable energy is our next step towards building a sustainable ecosystem and minimizing environmental impact," said Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Last year, Mindspace REIT pledged to transition to 100% electric mobility by 2030. Internally, the transformation is underway. As part of the Climate Group’s Global EV 100 initiative, which brings over 100 international companies together to promote green mobility, it is committed to making electric transport the new normal by the end of this decade.

"I am delighted to welcome Mindspace Business Parks REIT to our RE100 campaign, which has more than 310 companies globally. India needs ambitious corporate climate action to transform the clean energy sector, and Mindspace Business Parks REIT commitment demonstrates the much-needed readiness for change. I hope this inspires other companies in the country to step up to transition to 100% renewable electricity," said Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!