Mindspace REIT looks to shrug off covid-19 blues, restarts work on IPO

With economic activity picking up post a two month long lockdown, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the real estate investment trust backed by K Raheja Corp and private equity investor Blackstone, has restarted work on its IPO and plans to hit the markets soon with its public offering, said three people aware of the development.

Mindspace, which had filed its draft IPO prospectus in December, initially planned to go public before the end of March, but market volatility due to the covid-19 pandemic forced the company to wait longer.

"Mindspace has restarted work on its IPO. Investors roadshows will begin soon. If things go as planned they could launch the deal in July itself. They definitely want to get done with the public offering within the September quarter," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

Mindspace's plans to restart work on its IPO comes at a time when there is a strong ongoing debate and uncertainty about the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the commercial real estate as flexible working options such work from home are gaining traction thanks to the nationwide lockdowns across the globe that forced large parts of the workforce to work out of their homes.

The biggest concern for commercial property owners is their technology tenants, which are the biggest tenants for office space in India and who are also seen to be at the forefront of the work from home trend.

In April, TCS said that by 2025 it expects 75% of its employees will work from home. While on Friday, a report in the Economic Times suggested global IT firm IBM may reassess and exit half of its long-term tenancies in India, although the company has called the reports “inaccurate".

Mindspace REIT derives almost 50% of its rental income from technology companies, the draft prospectus shows. IT services company Accenture is Mindspace's biggest tenant and accounts for 8.7% of its annual rental income and occupies 1.9 million sq. feet of office space.

However, despite these uncertainties, investors are still likely to bet on REITs, said a second person cited above.

"There is a lot of debate but no one is cutting down on commercial space as of now. Instead with social distancing, people will probably need more spacious offices even though the workforce occupying these spaces may come down," he said.

"Of course there will be some impact. Price escalations are going to be low," he added.

Investor interest in REITs in the current environment is validated by the recent sale of Embassy Office Parks REIT units by Blackstone to institutional investors.

"The Embassy block deal shows that institutional investors continue to be interested in REITs. Infact, Blackstone upsized the deal from initial target of $257 million to $300 million, indicating that there was more demand than anticipated. That's an encouraging sign for Mindspace REIT," said the third person cited above.

According to data from stock exchanges, institutional investors such as Nomura India Investment Fund, American Balanced Fund and Signature High Income Fund bought the Embassy REIT units.

The Mindspace REIT has a portfolio of commercial properties with a total leasable area of 29.5 million sq. ft (msg), comprising of 19.8 msf of completed area, 6.1 msf of under construction area and 3.6 msf of future development area, as on 30 June 2019.

"At present we are under the regulatory purview and cannot comment on anything extraneous to the offer document. We will update all the relevant information and disclosures as and when we file the updated offer document," said Mindspace Business Parks REIT in a statement.

