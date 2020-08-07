Mindspace REIT makes stock markets debut at 10% premium over issue price

Ahead of the IPO, Yash Gupta, equity research associate, Angel Broking Ltd, said that the current dividend yield works out to 3.5% for Mindspace REIT, which is projected to increase to 7.5% in FY22. “Though uncertainties due to covid-19-related issues pose risks to earnings in the near term, we believe that in the long run, there will be a steady increase in earnings. Post the IPO, there will also be a debt reduction of ₹3,000 crore for the company, which will bring down debt-to-equity ratio from 2.95 times at the end of FY20 to below 1.0 times, which is a key positive," Gupta added.