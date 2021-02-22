Mindtree achieves Google Cloud Partner specialization in application development

Mindtree on Monday announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program



Technology services company Mindtree on Monday announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. "This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Earning this recognition highlights Mindtree’s ability to successfully drive digitalization from cloud migration to application usage and modernization."

Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

“Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business leveraging Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud solutions," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree.