Mindtree appoints L&T's Aan Chauhan as CTO

Mindtree Ltd has appointed Aan Chauhan as its chief technology officer (CTO), the Bengaluru-based company said.

Chauhan is a business and technology leader with more than 26 years of experience in building products, platforms, services, and leading teams across diverse industry sectors such as banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, retail, and technology.

“A strategic and innovative thinker, Chauhan brings deep insights and experience in building and managing business units, niche technology groups, long-term client relationships, and highly motivated teams. He is known for achieving corporate growth objectives through technology-driven business development," Mindtree said in a statement.

Chauhan joins Mindtree as part of the acquisition of L&T’s Nxt Digital Business, where he served as the CTO for two years and most recently focused on incubating and realizing strategic digital platform-based business initiatives.

Prior to L&T, he worked with Cognizant for nearly 15 years and served as the company’s global CTO from 2016-19. Before that, he spent 8 years in IBM Global Services, serving in technology leadership roles across multiple geographies.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Chauhan has been a member of several national-level committees and councils, including national committees of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on technology, artificial intelligence, and future businesses. He has a keen interest in quantum technologies and jointly holds the design patent for a Quantum Key Secure Electronic Device.

