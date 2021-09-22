Bengaluru: Mindtree Ltd has made several key executive appointments to expand and accelerate growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company has appointed Klaus Seifert as head of Strategy for Europe and chief business officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

Seifert who is based in Munich brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.

Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as chief business officer for Nordics and Benelux. Larsen’s experience of more than 25 years includes several executive positions in the IT industry across northern Europe. Prior to joining Mindtree, he worked at Cognizant as country manager and head of Sales for Nordics.

Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as chief business officer for Asia-Pacific. Melbourne-based Del Giudice joins Mindtree with more than two decades of management consulting, business and digital transformation, and enterprise and technology solutions experience with large multinational companies. He joins Mindtree from IBM, where he was vice president and senior partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4x4x4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth," said Venu Lambu, executive director and president, Global Markets, Mindtree.

“With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximize revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation," Vembu added.

