Mindtree bets on six strategic levers to accelerate FY23 revenue growth

Mindtree detailed its six strategic levers: (a) Build full stack accounts: Clients that were utilizing one or two services are now using multiple capabilities to get the best outcome; (b) Reimagine the ecosystem: Undertaking sell to, sell with, and sell through with hyperscalers to capture expanded spending by clients; (c) Shift from run IT to product IT ops: Digitization of processes with new models enabling detailed transformation to a product-led approach; (d) Edge to experience for industry X.0: It will offer digitization of the industry through new capabilities with the acquisition of L&T NxT; (e) Enable industry convergence: Expansion of capabilities to address increased convergence in areas adjoining to the core industry of large clients; (f) Next-gen delivery capabilities for integrated solutions: It is building supply capabilities to address next-gen demand.

