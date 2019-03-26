Mumbai: IT Services firm Mindtree Ltd, which was planning to launch a buyback of shares in order to prevent a hostile takeover by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), on Tuesday decided to call off its buyback plan, according to an exchange filing by the company.

On Tuesday, Mint first reported that Mindtree was unlikely to go ahead with its buyback plan and will create a committee of independent directors to advise the board on the buyback proposal and Mindtree’s minority shareholders on L&T’s open offer proposal.

Apurva Purohit, Mindtree’s lead independent director, was cited in the Mint report saying that the committee would deliberate on the basis of independent advice and come out with recommendations, following due process.

On 18 March, L&T announced it will launch an open offer to buy 31% stake in Mindtree, after purchasing a 20.32% stake at ₹980 per share from Mindtree’s largest shareholder group, including Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha and two affiliate firms of CCD— Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Coffee Day Trading Ltd. Alongside, L&T said it will buy 15% additional stake in Mindtree separately from the open market.

L&T will pay ₹3,269 crore to buy Siddhartha and his two firms’ entire 20.32% stake. The engineering behemoth said it will buy a total of 66.3% in Mindtree for ₹10,700 crore.

On Tuesday, L&T and Mindtree announced the details of the open offer, which will be open for shareholders of Mindtree from 14 May to 27 May, 2019.

Following a board meeting on Tuesday, the Mindtree board said it will not proceed with the buyback of equity shares. The buyback plan was devised primarily to fend off the open offer proposed by L&T and the potential takeover by the latter.

Following Tuesday’s board meeting, Mindtree said that the board invited views from the company’s directors on the unsolicited offer (open offer) made by L&T and after deliberation, the board decided to immediately constitute the committee of independent directors (IDC) in the interest of all stakeholders to provide their reasoned recommendations in respect of the unsolicited offer by L&T for the consideration of shareholders.

“All the independent directors will be members of the IDC, and the IDC has elected Apurva Purohit, lead independent director, as the chairperson of the IDC. The IDC will consider and evaluate all aspects of the unsolicited offer, taking into account all relevant facts, circumstances, data related to the company and the industry and the interests of all stakeholders involved. This committee will be supported by independent legal and financial advisers to help it with its deliberations, “ said Mindtree’s exchange filing.

Also read: A culture shock awaits Mindtree employees under L&T