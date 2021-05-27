Mindtree confident of double-digit growth in FY22: Emkay Research

BENGALURU : Mindtree Ltd is confident of delivering double-digit growth in FY22, Emkay Research said in a report dated 26 May, based on the latest investor and analyst connect.

Mindtree’s focused 4x4x4 growth strategy with sharp focus on execution, should help drive annuity revenue, large deals, and cross-selling and up-selling to strategic clients, the brokerage firm said.

The company is confident of delivering industry-leading double-digit revenue growth and over 20% Ebitda margin in FY22 on the back of healthy deal wins of $1.4 billion in FY21, an all-time high deal pipeline, and recovery in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and travel, tourism, and hospitality (TTH) sectors.

Mindtree has identified white space opportunities in health segment, security and enterprise applications, expansion into Asia-Pacific/Middle East and Japan, and internet of things (IoT) capabilities with the acquisition of NxT Digital—to augment growth over the medium term, Emkay Research said.

“Mindtree sees immense revenue potential in its cloud business ($1.5 for every $1 spent by client with hyperscalers) and has put in place a team to capitalize on growth opportunities with each of the hyperscaler," Emkay Research said.

