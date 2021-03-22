Mindtree inks deal with Knauf to drive IT transformation

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU: Mindtree Ltd on Monday said it has signed a multi-year agreement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, as per which it will help accelerate the company’s IT transformation initiatives.

"Mindtree will build a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time-to-market, and improving operating efficiency," the company said in a statement.

Knauf, which delivers compatible system solutions for construction, is transforming its enterprise architecture by adopting new technologies to better support business growth.

“Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations," the company said.

"Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service they are known for," said Venu Lambu, executive director and president, Global Markets, Mindtree.