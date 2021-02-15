'Mindtree is a Microsoft shop, we help each other'

In the old Mindtree, we sold services such as testing or application maintenance. Now, we have tried to club our capabilities in four service lines. We have ‘customer success’ (the interactive, digital marketing etc.); ‘data and intelligence’; ‘cloud’ and ‘enterprise IT’. The company is now participating in a client’s digital transformation journey end-to-end. In customer success, you are not selling to the traditional chief information officer (CIO). You are selling to the chief marketing officer. In data and intelligence, you are selling to the chief digital officer; cloud and enterprise IT is sold to the CIO organization. You can always cross-sell capabilities. The solutions we can do at the intersection of these four service lines—that is what will differentiate ourselves.