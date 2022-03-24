Mindtree opens first development centre in Kolkata, plans to double headcount

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based Mindtree Ltd on Thursday inaugurated its first development centre in Kolkata as part of its expansion plans this year. The company is aggressively adding to its team in Kolkata and expects to double its headcount in the city in the next financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based Mindtree Ltd on Thursday inaugurated its first development centre in Kolkata as part of its expansion plans this year. The company is aggressively adding to its team in Kolkata and expects to double its headcount in the city in the next financial year.

Despite the pandemic, Mindtree said it has been recruiting talent in Kolkata for over a year and already employs more than 1,000 professionals in the city.

Despite the pandemic, Mindtree said it has been recruiting talent in Kolkata for over a year and already employs more than 1,000 professionals in the city. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The 56,000-sq.ft. facility is compliant with LEED standards of environmentally sustainable operations, and has been designed as an agile workplace to enable greater collaboration, innovation and creativity, Mindtree said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From its Kolkata development centre, the company is providing digital solutioning, consulting, cloud, core modernization, product engineering, business intelligence, data analytics, CRM platform, and cybersecurity services to its clients in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“Access to new-age talent is one of our key differentiators. Kolkata will play an important role in turning that into an even stronger competitive advantage for us. We look forward to growing our infrastructure and operations in the city as we build upon our industry-leading growth momentum," Chatterjee added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}