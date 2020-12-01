Mindtree partners with Databricks to offer cloud-based data intelligence

IT firm Mindtree today announced that that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics. This service will support use of the Databricks platform from implementation throughout the entire customer journey.

Global enterprises across industries are looking for ways to more effectively gain actionable insights from large data sets, using artificial intelligence (AI) to perform increasingly complex tasks that solve business problems. To have effective AI, organizations require complete access to analytics on data lakes—often the largest data source in their organization—due to low-quality data.

“Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, boosting demand for our open, cloudbased platform," said, Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development and Partners, Databricks.

“This partnership with Mindtree will bring together the right skills and technologies to help organizations advance their digital adoption journey and drive far-reaching business impact forour customers."

Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences.

“Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies and enables betterbusiness decision-making," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success,Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. “Databricks offers a powerful platform for accelerating datadriven innovation across businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access todata for meaningful business insights."