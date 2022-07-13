Mindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹472 cr; revenue up 36%1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Midcap IT services company Mindtree Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37.3% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹471.6 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022 as compared to ₹343.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 36.2% to ₹3,121 crore as compared to ₹2,291.7 crore in the year-ago period.
The Bengaluru-based company saw a 0.3% quarter-on-quarter decline in its net profit.
Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree, said, “We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth, solid margin, and a record order book, demonstrating our continued industry-leading growth momentum."
“With revenues of $399.3 million, up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency," Chatterjee further said.
“Our EBITDA was 21.1%, underscoring our disciplined execution and operational rigor. Our highest-ever order book of $570 million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in delivering business-critical transformation at scale," he added.
Shares of MindTree Ltd closed 2.01% up at ₹2,911.00 apiece on the NSE today.