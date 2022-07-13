For fiscal FY22, Mindtree posted a growth of 48.8% in net income to ₹1,652.9 crore compared to the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 31.1% year-on-year to ₹10,525.3 crore.
Bangalore-based Mindtree will be in focus on Wednesday ahead of its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) scheduled later in the day. Mindtree shares witnessed buying sentiment on the prior day of its quarterly results. In Q1FY23, strong performance is seen in the BFSI segment coupled with improvement in verticals, and a healthy pipeline that is likely to take constant currency growth of 4-5% sequentially. In dollar terms, the company's revenue is expected to be under pressure due to currency headwinds. Some impacts in the retail segment are predicted. Furthermore, the EBIT margin may decline in the quarter.
On BSE, Mindtree shares closed at ₹2,855.45 apiece higher by ₹40.80 or 1.45% on Tuesday. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,889.05 apiece and ₹2,795.65 apiece respectively. Its market cap is currently around ₹47,068.89 crore on the exchange.
For fiscal FY22, Mindtree posted a growth of 48.8% in net income to ₹1,652.9 crore compared to the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 31.1% year-on-year to ₹10,525.3 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $1,410.8 million up by 31.1% yoy, while net income jumped 47.7% yoy to $221.6 million.
What should you expect in Mindtree's first quarterly result for FY23?
Aditi Patil- Research Associate at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "We expect 4% QoQ USD, 5% QoQ CC growth led by strong growth across BFSI, CMT, TTH, and Healthcare vertical. Within CMT, top client is also expected to grow at strong rate," adding, "RCM performance is expected to be muted because of ramp-down of a client and softness in another client with exposure to Russia, Ukraine, and China."
"Q1 is a seasonal strong quarter for deal TCV on account of deal renewals. TCV in Q1FY23 is expected to be in line with Q1FY22 TCV," Patil added. On the operating margin, she said, "We expect EBIT margin decline by ~90bps QoQ led by headwinds from visa and travel cost and one-time expenses related to merger."
Investors will focus on - 1) progress on the merger and revenue synergies, 2) any delay in deal execution or deal closure due to a challenging macro environment, 3) measures to sustain EBITDA margin above 20% given high onsite wage inflation, and 4) outlook on T10 accounts and pricing of contracts.
Sameer Pardikar, Research Analyst at ICICI Direct said, "The company is expected to register 5.0% QoQ growth in CC terms mainly led by ramp-up of deals in BFSI, improvement in travel vertical and healthy growth in top client but there would be some impact in retail sector. In dollar terms, revenue is expected to be up 4.5% QoQ due to 50 bps cross-currency headwinds. Rupee terms revenues are expected to increase 6.9% QoQ aided by rupee depreciation. EBIT margins are expected to decline 90 bps QoQ due to merger-related costs, visa costs, and one-off expenses related to an event in the quarter etc."
ICICI Securities expect Mindtree's revenue to come at ₹3,096.3 crore up by 35.1% yoy and 6.9% qoq. PAT is seen at ₹481.3 crore higher by 40.2% yoy and 1.7% qoq. EBITDA is expected at ₹626.9 crore up 35% yoy and 3.1% qoq.