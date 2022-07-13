Bangalore-based Mindtree will be in focus on Wednesday ahead of its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) scheduled later in the day. Mindtree shares witnessed buying sentiment on the prior day of its quarterly results. In Q1FY23, strong performance is seen in the BFSI segment coupled with improvement in verticals, and a healthy pipeline that is likely to take constant currency growth of 4-5% sequentially. In dollar terms, the company's revenue is expected to be under pressure due to currency headwinds. Some impacts in the retail segment are predicted. Furthermore, the EBIT margin may decline in the quarter.

