Home >Companies >News >Mindtree Q2 profit up 88%, sees broad-based growth
The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the second quarter stood at ₹1,926 crore. aniruddha chowdhury/mint
The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the second quarter stood at 1,926 crore. aniruddha chowdhury/mint

Mindtree Q2 profit up 88%, sees broad-based growth

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 06:19 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 19.1% from 213 crore in the previous quarter
  • The company added eight new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of active clients to 283 as of the September quarter

Bengaluru: Mindtree Ltd, owned by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd, posted an 88% year-on-year rise in net profit to 253.7 crore for the second quarter-ended September on the back of operational efficiencies and improved utilization.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 19.1% from 213 crore in the previous quarter.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the second quarter stood at 1,926 crore, marginally up 0.9% sequentially and 0.6% on an annual basis as business environment across all sectors and geographies gradually improved, with good traction in the UK and Continental Europe.

The closely-watched dollar revenue was up 3.1% sequentially to $261 million on the back of deal closures worth a total contract value of $303 million during the second quarter. The EBITDA margin improved to 19.6% from 18.2% in the previous quarter.

“The world is slowly emerging from the challenges caused by the pandemic…we see a strong pipeline and broad-based growth," said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree.

The company added eight new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of active clients to 283 as of the September quarter.

The attrition rate came down to 13.8% from 16.6% in the previous quarter. The company said it will offer salary increments to its employees effective 1 January, 2021 in line with industry standards and continue to hire based on business requirements.

On Wednesday, Infosys Ltd indicated green shoots of recovery for the IT services sector as it revised its 2020-21 revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3% from the earlier guidance 0-2% in constant currency.

Cross-town competitor Wipro Ltd too this week provided a sequential revenue growth guidance of 1.5-3.5% for the third quarter, on the back of improvement in demand environment and a robust deal pipeline.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at a stock market screen at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam. July 20, 2015. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.29 percent on Monday with most blue-chip shares losing, due partly to the decline of energy stocks following a change in state oil and gas group PetroVietnam's management. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo (REUTERS)

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, Mindtree

2 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Photo: Mint

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mindtree, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Ceat

2 min read . 28 Sep 2020
NPS is a market linked insurance product and it has been generating returns close to 10% in the last ten years

Guaranteed return product under NPS likely by fiscal end, says PFRDA

2 min read . 06:14 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout