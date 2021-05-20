Mindtree to acquire L&T's NxT Digital Business for 198 crore

L&T is the promoter/holding company of Mindtree with a 61.03% stake in the Bengaluru-based company. L&T, in a separate filing to the BSE, said it has transferred its digital transformation business undertaking - L&T-NxT (NxT Digital Business) - to Mindtree, pursuant to the execution of a Business Transfer Agreement ('Agreement') between L&T and Mindtree on Thursday.