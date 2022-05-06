Mindtree-L&T Infotech merger: Debashis Chatterjee to head combined entity

Mindtree-L&T Infotech merger: Debashis Chatterjee to head combined entity1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- L&T Infotech announced a merger with in an all-share deal to unlock potential scale and fight for mega deal wins with other IT giants.
Mindtree chief Debashis Chatterjee will head the combined entity of "LTIMindtree", officials announced Friday as L&T Infotech CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona resigned for personal reasons.
The proposed integration will see L&T Infotech and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion
Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree, an official statement said.
L&T's push for scale in the high-growth software industry follows a pandemic-led surge in demand for digitalisation, as global businesses invest billions of dollars in cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure and cyber security.
"This merger will help us emerge as a partner of choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive employee value proposition," S N Subrahmanyan, vice-chairman of Mindtree, said in a statement.
Sector giants, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, have been securing larger contracts and investing heavily on services like cloud infrastructure and data analytics. India's tech industry reached over $220 billion in revenue in FY22.