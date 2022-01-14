OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Mine Bitcoin from home: Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. confirms plans for Bitcoin mining system

Mine Bitcoin from home: Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. confirms plans for Bitcoin mining system

Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system. (AP)Premium
Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system. (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 06:12 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The Block Inc. team will aim to solve problems with access to mining equipment, the power consumption and reliability of the equipment, as well as the noise it generates
  • Ultimately, Block wants it to be possible for anyone to mine Bitcoin from home

Listen to this article

Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said Thursday.

“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining," Thomas Templeton, the company’s general manager for hardware, said on Twitter. “We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new Bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless."

The mining will occur “out in the open & alongside the community," Templeton said -- a vision Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced in October. The team will aim to solve problems with access to mining equipment, the power consumption and reliability of the equipment, as well as the noise it generates. Ultimately, Block wants it to be possible for anyone to mine Bitcoin from home.

The effort aligns with Dorsey’s conviction that Bitcoin can be the internet’s dominant cryptocurrency. The CEO, who left his other job at Twitter in late November, believes the cryptocurrency will help change the way money moves around the world. Block, which lets users buy and sell Bitcoin through its Cash App, is also building a physical Bitcoin wallet, and bought $170 million worth of the cryptocurrency last February to keep on its balance sheet. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout