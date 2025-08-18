Minebea Stays Pat in Bidding War for Japan Sensor Maker Shibaura

Minebea Mitsumi Inc.’s latest offer for Shibaura Electronics Co. is likely its final bid, according to the former’s chief executive officer, signaling an end to a months-long takeover battle for the Japanese maker of car and server sensors.

Minebea, which makes controllers for Nintendo Co.’s Switch, last week raised its bid for Shibaura by about 13% to ¥6,200 per share. That matches a competing takeover proposal put forth by Taiwan’s Yageo Corp., valuing the target at about ¥96.7 billion . Yageo on Monday said it’s considering changing its offer for Shibaura in response to Minebea’s raised bid.

Prior to Yageo’s statement, Minebea CEO Yoshihisa Kainuma said he’s confident of edging out his rival: Minebea can win out even if Yageo raises its bid by ¥200 to ¥300 per share, he said.

Yageo’s unsolicited offer for Shibaura triggered a patriotic backlash in Japanese business circles. High-precision thermistors are key for monitoring the internal temperature of electronic devices to prevent overheating. That’s especially important in AI development, which involves designing data centers with large clusters of high-performance servers churning through vast troves of data.

“This is the most we can offer that we can explain rationally,” Kainuma said at a news conference. Yageo extended its tender offer for Shibaura to Aug. 28 from Aug. 18 to match Minebea’s offer period. The Taiwanese company expects to obtain approval for the acquisition by the last day of the tender offer, it said.

Yageo’s bid is subject to approval by regulators under Japan’s foreign exchange law. Minebea said previously it secured tender agreements from nine of its target’s major shareholders, as well as from some of Shibaura’s founding families.

With assistance from Ville Heiskanen.

