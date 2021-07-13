MUMBAI : State-owned miner National Mineral Development Corp., or NMDC Ltd, has started the process to carve out its steel unit and list it as a separate business on the bourses. The move comes at a time when the government plans to increase steel production to take advantage of the high metal prices.

The board of directors of India’s largest iron ore miner on Tuesday approved the “scheme of arrangement for a demerger" between NMDC and NMDC Steel Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

“The demerged undertaking would be vested with NMDC Steel Ltd pursuant to the demerger. The entire share capital of NMDC Steel Ltd held by the NMDC Ltd would be cancelled and new equity shares of NMDC Steel Ltd (in a manner as elucidated in the scheme) would be issued to all shareholders of NMDC Ltd in the same proportion," the company told the exchanges.

The scheme, however, is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, including from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), stock exchanges, the Union ministry of corporate affairs and respective shareholders and creditors.

NMDC is engaged in the exploration of a wide range of minerals, while NMDC Steel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NMDC and, at present, does not have business operations.

NMDC stock price rose over 3.80% to ₹172.05 per share on the BSE on Tuesday after the demerger announcement. Last October, the cabinet committee on economic affairs had given its in-principle approval to the demerger and strategic disinvestment of NMDC Steel by selling the government’s stake in the mill steel to a strategic buyer. The government plans to increase India’s steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2025. To achieve its goal, green-field steel plants are being promoted through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in mineral-rich states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kamataka and Odisha.

The SPVs will help in setting up the steel plants, such as facilitating land acquisition, obtaining statutory clearances, organizing resources like water and power. On completion, the SPV will invite suitable investor(s) for construction, development and operation of the steel units.

NMDC is setting up a 3 MTPA capacity greenfield integrated steel plant at Nagamar, Chhattisgarh. The decision to set up the NMDC Iron & Steel Plant (NISP) was done keeping in mind the firm’s existing iron ore reserves along with surplus reserves.

Last week the government offloaded 4% in NMDC through an offer for sale (OFS). The government will get at least ₹3,700 crores from NMDC’s share sale after institutional investors subscribed to the OFS on its first day on 6 July. It is selling more than 219.5 million shares or a 7.49% stake in NMDC at a floor price of ₹165 apiece.

Currently, the government holds a 68.29% stake in the company. Following the OFS, the stake will drop to 60.80%. The share sale was part of the disinvestment program for 2021-22. The target for which has been set at ₹1.75 trillion.

In May, the government raised nearly ₹4,000 crore by divesting its holding in Axis Bank held by Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India’s (SUUTI).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.