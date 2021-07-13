Miner NMDC to list demerged steel business in the bourses

NMDC stock price rose over 3.80% to ₹172.05 per share on the BSE on Tuesday after the demerger announcement. Last October, the cabinet committee on economic affairs had given its in-principle approval to the demerger and strategic disinvestment of NMDC Steel by selling the government’s stake in the mill steel to a strategic buyer. The government plans to increase India’s steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2025. To achieve its goal, green-field steel plants are being promoted through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in mineral-rich states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kamataka and Odisha.