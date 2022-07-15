Miners are relying more on robots. Now they need workers to operate them6 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Automation make mines safer and more efficient, but companies face higher costs as they compete for skilled labor
GUDAI-DARRI (AUSTRALIA) : In this remote corner of western Australia, surrounded by clusters of low-lying scrub and red rocky outcrop, the world’s second-biggest mining company has built its most technologically advanced mine.