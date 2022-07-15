Miners are relying more on robots. Now they need workers to operate them
Automation make mines safer and more efficient, but companies face higher costs as they compete for skilled labor
GUDAI-DARRI (AUSTRALIA) :In this remote corner of western Australia, surrounded by clusters of low-lying scrub and red rocky outcrop, the world’s second-biggest mining company has built its most technologically advanced mine.
For Rio Tinto PLC, finding the workers to run the new high-tech operation is a challenge.
Automation helped miners to become more efficient and avoid disruptions triggered by the pandemic, when sudden border closures marooned workers who used to jet in from afar for their shifts. But the companies’ investments are doing little to solve a broader labor crisis affecting an industry that still needs a large staff to keep their operations running smoothly.
In some ways, automation could be making things worse. Global miners that used to rely on machinery operators and laborers now need to compete for workers with specialized skill sets, such as in data analysis and artificial intelligence. Competition with nonmining industries for staff risks driving up wages, which would add to global inflation if passed on to customers via higher commodity prices.
At Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri mine, nearly two dozen driverless trucks haul iron ore on preplanned courses, tracked by autonomous water carts that are used to control dust. Robots are used to transfer samples in the site’s laboratory, while ore departs the mine on a driverless train for export to customers in Asia. The mine shipped its first ore last month and will ramp up to full capacity next year.
To operate and maintain the machines at Gudai-Darri, Rio Tinto employs roughly 600 workers on site and more than 70 people in a control center in the state capital of Perth, almost 1,000 miles away. Construction of the mine ran over budget and was delayed by months, partly because Rio Tinto wasn’t able to get the labor it needed. The miner is grappling with hundreds of unfilled roles across the Pilbara, a region of Australia that supplies more than half of the world’s iron ore.
Mine workers are now “much more likely to pick up a tablet than a spanner," said Simon Trott, Rio Tinto’s head of iron ore, as he inspected an array of more than 80,000 solar panels that will help to power Gudai-Darri.
Technology will change as many as four in every five mining jobs by 2030, according to a 2019 estimate by EY. Traditional manual labor is making way for remote operating centers, automation and robotics. Truck drivers and drill operators are being supplanted by autonomous fleet operators, data scientists and systems engineers.
“Automation hasn’t led to the doomsday scenario of mass layoffs," said Robert Carruthers, acting chief executive at the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia. “In fact, it’s created new roles that didn’t exist before automation."
Union officials disagree that the number of new roles is keeping pace with job losses. Shane Roulstone, national organizing director at the Australian Workers’ Union, said roughly half of jobs that existed on mine sites remain after automation. New roles at remote operating centers can’t fill the gap, he said.
Union officials say they support digital innovation when it doesn’t lead to layoffs.
Rio Tinto’s Mr. Trott said the nature of work was changing, and the miner had increased staff numbers overall.
Higher commodity prices are supporting billions of dollars of investment in automation, which miners say isn’t aimed at reducing head count. Turning trucks and other equipment into robots eliminates breaks for meals or shift changes. It can lower fuel usage by 10% to 15%, according to consulting firm McKinsey & Co., and reduces tire wear. It can also remove people from some dangerous tasks, improving safety.
Laura Tyler, chief technical officer at BHP Group Ltd., expects cost inflation and supply-chain constraints to lead companies to focus more on automation. “The transition to more autonomous operations depends on the availability of skills as much as it does on the speed of technology development," she said.
Mile-long driverless trains began traversing the Outback three years ago, hauling iron ore from inland mines to coastal ports in Western Australia. Those advances caught the attention of rail-company executives from countries including the U.S. and Canada, which see an opportunity to transfer the technology to the U.S. to create more fluid networks akin to a model train set.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., which has been rolling out driverless trucks for nearly a decade, now has roughly 190 operating at its mines in Australia. It would need to replace them with 240 manually operated trucks to produce the same amount of iron ore, Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said.
Still, it hasn’t been a smooth journey. Rio Tinto’s effort to introduce driverless trains was three years late and ran to almost double the original budget.
“Automation hasn’t worked quite as well as they say it has," said Mr. Roulstone, the union official.
He said driverless trucks take longer to service than earlier manual versions, although miners say any additional downtime is marginal. Mr. Roulstone also said he was aware of repeated breakages of costly rods on autonomous drills, although several miners disagreed that was a problem.
Today, there are shortages in digital computing and analytics roles and more-traditional mining jobs such as engineers and heavy diesel fitters, according to the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association.
“The digital talent squeeze has accelerated," said Andrew Milner, chief transformation officer at Teck Resources Ltd. The Vancouver-based miner is addressing the shortfall by increasing its involvement with universities and technical associations, he said.
Job openings in Australian mining have climbed by 72% in around two years, according to official data. A quarter of miners are reporting vacancies. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in 50 years, and vacancies have jumped to a level where there is nearly one unfilled role for every job seeker.
Mining companies say they are spending more on sign-up and retention bonuses, altering rosters for workers that fly in and out of mine sites, and upgrading facilities to attract workers.
Those expenses risk eating into profits. The cost of digging up iron ore in Western Australia is likely to rise by 12% in local currency this year compared with 2021, reflecting higher wages and other inflationary pressures, said Chris Kirk, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie, a U.K.-based consulting firm.
Openings are up in markets including the U.S. and Canada, while mining companies say labor shortages and absenteeism have disrupted operations as far away as Mongolia.
“It’s a very competitive job environment. We’ve got significant job openings in our U.S. operations," Freeport-McMoRan Inc. President Kathleen Quirk said. The Phoenix-based miner is supplementing its workforce with higher-priced contractors, while also increasing incentives and wages, she said.
Part of the challenge is that mines are far from cities with little else for workers to do. In the Pilbara, workers typically fly into tiny villages for two weeks at a time to work 12-hour shifts in temperatures that can sometimes top 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hiring teams also run up against mining’s image problem, fueled partly by high-profile disasters such as Rio Tinto’s destruction of ancient rock shelters and a perception that the industry and its products damage the environment and contribute to climate change. Last month, a report by Western Australia lawmakers alleged multiple instances of sexual harassment and bullying at mining operations in the state.
“Digital talent is in demand everywhere," McKinsey said in a report this month. “It’s no secret that miners are typically not employers of choice for digital natives."