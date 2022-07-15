Miners are relying more on robots. Now they need workers to operate them

To operate and maintain the machines at Gudai-Darri, Rio Tinto employs roughly 600 workers on site and more than 70 people in a control center in the state capital of Perth, almost 1,000 miles away. Construction of the mine ran over budget and was delayed by months, partly because Rio Tinto wasn’t able to get the labor it needed. The miner is grappling with hundreds of unfilled roles across the Pilbara, a region of Australia that supplies more than half of the world’s iron ore.