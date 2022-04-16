This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Miners choose dividends over investments despite production strain
4 min read.09:12 AM ISTJAIME LLINARES TABOADA, The Wall Street Journal
According to FactSet data on the world’s big four diversified miners--Anglo American PLC, BHP, Rio Tinto and Glencore PLC--capital expenditure relative to cash generation has been shrinking in recent years
High commodity prices are boosting mining profits, and companies are opting to give the money back to shareholders rather than invest in new projects-which could slow global production growth.
Last year was spectacular for mining groups as they benefited from a postpandemic recovery in demand which boosted the prices of commodities such as coal, iron ore, aluminum and copper. Earnings soared as a result, and much of it went into shareholders’ pockets.
BHP Group Ltd., for instance, generated operating cash flow of $27.2 billion and distributed record dividends of $15.2 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Similarly, Anglo-Australian peer Rio Tinto PLC reported operating cash flow of $25.3 billion for 2021 and a full-year dividend of $16.8 billion.
However, investment is rising more slowly.
According to FactSet data on the world’s big four diversified miners--Anglo American PLC, BHP, Rio Tinto and Glencore PLC--capital expenditure relative to cash generation has been shrinking in recent years. The average capex-to-operating cash flow ratio across these four companies fell to 43% in 2017-21 from 78% in 2012-16, and analysts polled by FactSet expected it to decline further in 2022-24 to 34%.
On the other hand, the dividend per share as a percentage of cash flow per share across the four companies is expected to rise to 44% in 2022-24 from 40% in the last five years, which was already up significantly from 22% in 2012-16.
Last month, Jefferies said in a report that mining capital expenditure remains at “recessionary lows" despite the significant increase in prices. The U.S. bank said this has been caused by heightened geopolitical risk, the recognition that supply growth kills prices, and pressure from shareholders to use cash for capital returns rather than growth.
“Mine supply will fall short of demand unless demand craters. Even when the industry does ramp up investment in growth, the long lead time to bring capacity online will be an issue, and market deficits will likely persist for years as a result," Jefferies said.
Annual mining capex growth could average up to 20% over the next five years, but even then would still be too low to keep up with production needs, Jefferies warned.
But companies remain firm in their strategies. FTSE 100 mining and trading giant Glencore, for one, isn’t planning to splurge. “We are not bringing on any new tonnes in this market...unless the market really needs it," Glencore’s CEO Gary Nagle told a Goldman Sachs analyst when asked if the company would lift investments further.
“We don’t want the market correcting as a result of our tonnes," he said.
Rio Tinto said it has raised its ambition to invest in growth capital to up to $3 billion a year from 2023, and that it expects to invest around $7.5 billion in decarbonization projects between 2022 and 2030. “Our aim is to invest consistently through the cycle, balancing near-term returns to shareholders with reinvestment and de-risking future cash flows," the miner told Dow Jones Newswires.
Anglo American’s bosses said they will be careful about making nonorganic investments. In a call with analysts in February, they raised concerns about the true demand outlook for some of the metals related to energy transition, potential tax increases in countries such as Chile and Peru, and the current long lead times for new projects.
“We don’t need to go out and buy something that’s high risk or high cost relative to where we think the value can be created. We’ve got the ability to be prudent and take a bit of time," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said.
BHP counterpart Mike Henry said his company’s medium and long-term outlook for demand and prices hasn’t changed, and that capital discipline will continue with shareholder returns prevailing over investments. “One has to believe that will be the case…because you have a generation of management in the industry who wear all the scar tissue from previous periods of ill-discipline," he said in February.
While positive in terms of short-term shareholder returns, the decision to limit capital expenditure could have a larger impact on the wider world. Insufficient production growth can lead to higher commodity prices, driving inflation further.
Meanwhile, limited supply for metals such as copper, lithium or nickel could drag on decarbonization efforts, as those commodities are used to build electric vehicles, wind and solar farms, and power networks.
Veteran Wood Mackenzie analyst Julian Kettle warns that current mining investments are insufficient to secure the metals needed to deliver an energy transition in line with the Paris agreement, as capital deployment is hampered by investor reticence and a focus on maximizing dividends.
“Miners are still not delivering growth to match needs, and nowhere near enough to deliver an accelerated transition," Mr. Kettle said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text