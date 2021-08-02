Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Mini Ipe takes charge as Managing Director of IPO-bound LIC

Mini Ipe takes charge as Managing Director of IPO-bound LIC

Mini Ipe is a postgraduate in Commerce from Andhra University and joined LIC in 1986 as a direct recruit officer
1 min read . 02:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Mini Ipe was appointed as managing director vide the Government of India notification dated 5 July 2021

Mumbai: Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of the IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). She was appointed as managing director vide the Government of India notification dated 5 July 2021.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 speech that the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India will be out in FY22.

Ipe is a postgraduate in Commerce from Andhra University and joined LIC in 1986 as a direct recruit officer.

"She has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities. Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India," said LIC in a statement, adding that Ipe was the first woman zonal manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed the Hyderabad zone.

"She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director & CEO of LICHFL Financial Services Ltd and was instrumental in taking LICHFL Financial Services Ltd to new heights in business revenue and profits during her tenure," the company said.

