Mini-American invasion of British hotel sector is coming this summer
- A number of U.S. hotel operators are betting that cultural tourists from abroad and stir-crazy locals eager to travel again will fill rooms in Britain
U.K. hotels are gearing up for more visitors after a terrible 2020. A number of luxury or boutique U.S. hotel operators are ready to check in.
The Mondrian, the NoMad and the Graduate are among the brands that are planning to open new U.K. properties over the summer. They are betting that a mix of cultural tourists from abroad and stir-crazy locals eager to travel again will fill their rooms.
