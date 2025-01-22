"We'd like to go deeper into each cluster we are already in, like Varanasi, Goa, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. We see a lot of standalone hotel successes but have not seen those models able to be replicated. We're also trying to create a standardized framework for our hotels that can be replicated in most cities," he said.

The company attracts various types of hotel users, including millennials and Gen-Z travellers and opened its second hotel in Varanasi in December.